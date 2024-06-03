Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.90. 452,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

