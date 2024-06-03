Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 665 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 665 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,553 shares of company stock valued at $351,962,991 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $10.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,046,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,118,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.07 and a 200-day moving average of $431.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $258.88 and a one year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.