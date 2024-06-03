Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 16,947 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,947 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 11.8% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $76,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,857,000 after buying an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,333,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.31. 127,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,168. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

