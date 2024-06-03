Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $371.43. 237,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average of $386.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

