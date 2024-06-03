Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Down 20.4 %

Shares of SMMT opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 88.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

