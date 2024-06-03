Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.57.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

