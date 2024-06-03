SWS Partners Acquires 27,354 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SWS Partners increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TFI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,065. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.