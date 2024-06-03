SWS Partners Acquires 2,851 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 472.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,173. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.06. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

