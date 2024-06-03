SWS Partners Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,539,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 838,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 276,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 230,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 640,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,292,332. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

