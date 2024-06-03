SWS Partners Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 638,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,644,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Eaton Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $325.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,674. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $182.20 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

