SWS Partners Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,421. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.63 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 148.25%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

