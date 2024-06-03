SWS Partners Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $28,879,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $653.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $526.11 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $735.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

