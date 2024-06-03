SWS Partners Purchases 3,134 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 455,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.