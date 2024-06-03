SWS Partners Raises Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.2% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SWS Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,033,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 272,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,587. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

