SWS Partners Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,400,780 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $634.63. 717,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,253. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $664.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $610.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

