SWS Partners Sells 259 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SWS Partners trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,315,000 after acquiring an additional 56,582 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.34. 2,722,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,229,428. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $133.59 and a one year high of $237.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.96. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 0.85.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

