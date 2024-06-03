Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.69 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $5,710,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 120.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

