Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.72% of Sysco worth $267,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SYY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,806,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

