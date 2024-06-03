Syscoin (SYS) Hits Market Cap of $155.40 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Syscoin has a market cap of $155.40 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,067.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.44 or 0.00675331 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00088348 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

