Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,398,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,504,369. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

