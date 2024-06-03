Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.22

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 729187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TALO. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Talos Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,199,125.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 818,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

