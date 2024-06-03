TD Cowen Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $153.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.19.

Shares of A opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 636,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,129,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

