TD Securities Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$160.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$156.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.38.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$148.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$107.92 and a 12-month high of C$149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

