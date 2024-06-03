TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.06

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.06 and last traded at $130.79, with a volume of 44112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.84.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 23.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

