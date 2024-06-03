Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. 32,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,119. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after acquiring an additional 152,456 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 211,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.