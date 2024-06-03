Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Christopher S. Lynch Sells 10,861 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

THC stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,254,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after acquiring an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after acquiring an additional 790,684 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $44,412,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,265.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 468,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after purchasing an additional 433,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

