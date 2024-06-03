Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $88,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

