TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,685. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day moving average of $238.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

