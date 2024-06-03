TFG Advisers LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $258.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

