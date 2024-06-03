TFG Advisers LLC Has $4.48 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 326.0% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.75.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $496.02. The stock had a trading volume of 835,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,728. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

