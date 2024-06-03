TFG Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.1 %

KMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,753,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,941. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

