TFG Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.26. 3,082,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $142.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

