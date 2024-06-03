TFG Advisers LLC Sells 1,817 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,669,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.