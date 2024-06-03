TFG Advisers LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,698,000 after acquiring an additional 99,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after buying an additional 313,277 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after buying an additional 166,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $97,288,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 303,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $612.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

