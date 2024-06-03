The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

The Cigna Group has raised its dividend by an average of 397.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. The Cigna Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Cigna Group to earn $31.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 4.1 %

CI opened at $344.62 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average is $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

