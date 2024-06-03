The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,606,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,681 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola worth $153,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO remained flat at $62.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. 9,116,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,321,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

