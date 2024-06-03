The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after buying an additional 4,933,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after buying an additional 2,464,618 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after buying an additional 2,040,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO remained flat at $62.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,368,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,345,255. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
