The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 24,169 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $141,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $242.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.