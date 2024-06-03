The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,927,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $229,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.18.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.2 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,198. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

