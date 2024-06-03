The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $238,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 724,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $214,842,000 after purchasing an additional 525,824 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,139,000 after purchasing an additional 370,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 147.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $138,880,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,162,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,221. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.96. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

