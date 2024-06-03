The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 398,153 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 804,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 398,153 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Accenture were worth $282,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,570,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,000. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.