The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,504. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $692.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.63.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PNTG. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

