The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $50,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $432,737,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 188.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 758,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,561,000 after buying an additional 495,668 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
SHW stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $302.03. 1,697,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
About Sherwin-Williams
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
