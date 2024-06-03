The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 593,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of JOE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,440. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.89.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $153,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $153,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,224,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,214,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $3,320,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,705,774.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,600 shares of company stock worth $9,559,650 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,213,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

