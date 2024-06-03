The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8,681.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. 14,735,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,259,025. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

