The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,767,129. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

