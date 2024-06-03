The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Reduced by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 312,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 60,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 24,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $7,220,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,033,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.86 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

