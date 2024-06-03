Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) SVP Mark John Roberts Sells 2,910 Shares

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) SVP Mark John Roberts sold 2,910 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $97,048.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,182. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thermon Group Price Performance

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $32.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 421.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Articles

