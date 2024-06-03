TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $116.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TJX Companies traded as high as $105.67 and last traded at $105.53, with a volume of 2393958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.10.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 412.1% in the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 94,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.8% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

