TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Cut by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. TopBuild comprises approximately 4.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $154,983,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $87,451,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 103.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD traded down $10.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.63. 216,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,573. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $214.20 and a 52-week high of $452.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.28 and its 200-day moving average is $383.77.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,869. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.